Northridge softball beats Paul Bryant in high scoring affair

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Northridge softball defeated Paul Bryant in a high scoring game, 18-8.

Paul Bryant held a 5-4 lead in the second inning before Northridge’s Mary Hayes Henderson delivered a two run single to centerfield to put the Jaguars in front, 6-5.

Paul Bryant was able to stop Northridge from adding more in the inning. The Stampede threw out a baserunner trying to steal third base to end the frame and keep it a one run game.

Northridge would add to its lead in the third inning. The Jaguars Holly Brooks got the big hit, a two run single to center field.

It’s Northridge’s second win of the season (2-8), while Paul Bryant falls to 5-12 with the loss.