Northridge prepares for showdown in second round of state playoffs

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Northridge baseball is instore for a heated matchup with Spanish Fort in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs after the Jaguars knocked off Pike Road in the first round. Both teams ranked inside the top ten of the final ASWA baseball rankings that were released earlier this month, before the playoffs began.

Last week, the Jaguars got a riveting start to the postseason as they claimed the first game 5-4 with a walk-off RBI single by Milo Obradovich. Northridge completed the sweep with a hard fought 11-6 win in game two.

Milooooo send us on home pic.twitter.com/KrQiqqrI5h — Northridge Baseball (@NHSJagBaseball) April 21, 2023

Northridge head coach Guy Howard says that the team will need to tie up some loose ends to continue to advance as a victory against Spanish Fort will not come easy.

“Sometimes that happens with young kids when they get pressure situations here in the playoffs, and we do some things that are uncharacteristic,” Howard said. “But you know we’ve addressed that we’ve talked about it this week a few times, we’ve looked at it on video. Just hopefully these guys learn from it and we don’t make the same mistakes again this week. This is a good team coming in again. No off weeks here in playoff baseball.”

Northridge will welcome Spanish Fort to their “home fort” this Friday. Game one is set for 4:30 p.m., with game two to follow.

Game three, if necessary, will be on Saturday.