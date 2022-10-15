Northridge, Hueytown bring high stakes into late season matchup

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Amari Chaffer

It’s not a playoff game but Northridge’s showdown with Hueytown this Friday certainly has the feel of one.

This game will likely determine home field advantage for the playoffs. Both the Jaguars and the Golden Gophers are 4-1 in the Class 6A, Region 4 standings, tied for second place behind Hillcrest High School.

Northridge Jaguars Head Coach Ryan Lolley is not trying to down-play the magnitude of this game.

“I do think every week is different,” Lolley said. “We can sit here and lie to ourselves that every week is the same but it’s not. It’s not for the kids, it’s not for the coaches, it’s not for the media. (The media) come when it’s a big game. There’s nothing about this game that is normal. It’s a big game.”

Hueytown is a known powerhouse in Class 6A. The Golden Gophers have won four straight Region 4 titles. Hueytown’s dynamic duo of quarterback Earl Woods and running back Ronald Howard helped the school to a runner-up finish in Class 6A last season.

It’s clear they are eyeing another run in 2022.

“There’s really not much motivation when you come out here to practice,” Lolley said. “These guys are already motivated and ready to go. All you got to do is get the clothes out of the dryer, set them in there, and they’re ready to go. We’re excited about the opportunity.”

The last time Northridge and Hueytown played, the two teams combined to score 130 points.