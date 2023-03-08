Northridge High School celebrates six athletes signing with college programs

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly and Kalen Brooks

It was an exciting day for Northridge students, families, and faculty as six students signed to play sports at the college level.

The six signee’s come from five different sports: football, volleyball, track and field, baseball, and cross-country.

Baker Hickman is a offensive guard and will attend the University of Alabama as a “preferred walk-on” (PWO). Hickman talked about the opportunity to play football for the Crimson Tide.

“It’s been a dream,” Hickman said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember.”

After suffering from a foot injury last season, Hickman admitted to feeling uncertain about his future in football. He says Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford which helped clear up any doubt.

Grace Huver signed a volleyball scholarship with the University of West Alabama in Livingston. UWA was one of four schools that offered her a scholarship which made for a difficult decision, but Huver says she enjoyed the recruiting process.

“My decision was more about how I would feel,” Huver said. “How I would fit on campus both athletically and academically, and the coach’s religious aspect was a big part.”

The Northridge signing class also featured Elizabeth Bean, a volleyball signee to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Matthew Sheffield signed a baseball scholarship with Bevill State Community College in Jasper, Hector Aguirre signed a cross country scholarship with Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, and Ahveon McCoy signed a track and field scholarship to Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.