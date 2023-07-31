Northridge High hosts drum and bugle corps group

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Nick Balenger

Northridge High School hosted the Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps for its rehearsal Thursday. The group is preparing for its appearance in Drum Corps International competitions.

Drum Corps International is a league of professional marching bands made up of only brass and percussion. DCI has more than twenty world class corps and the San Antonio-based Crossmen stopped in Tuscaloosa before their competition in Trussville on Friday.

DCI groups travel all over the country, going from school to school as they practice for competitions. They often sleep in buses or school gymnasiums. Competitions frequently take place in college and NFL football stadiums.

The Crossmen’s director Chris Hyman says it’s a very unique experience. “It’s basically the best of the best. You get some of the best college level musicians, high school level musicians, and put them on a field and work with world class staff, world class instructor on putting a fantastic program on the field to compete with other groups around the nation,” said Hyman.

In a coincidence, the Northridge High marching band was wrapping up its summer band camp while the Crossmen were there.

It gave the high school students an opportunity to see professionals up close and personal.

Northridge High band director John Cain said it was a great opportunity for the students.

“This is the greatest thing they’ll do in high school. I think everybody in high school should be involved in something, and I love the way in band, it’s just an opportunity to create their own family, own culture,” said Cain.

The Crossmen will travel to Trussville before heading to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and then ultimately completing the 2023 tour at the DCI finals in Indianapolis.

Rehearsals are open to the public and the groups put on a final performance of their program for spectators.