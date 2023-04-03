Northridge High band hosts concert dinner fundraiser

The Northridge High School marching band has performed at a number of parades and even bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl. But there is a new opportunity that is too good to pass up—to perform at the 2023 Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. The NHS Marching Band has been invited to perform and to represent the state of Alabama in the parade.

“We have been fortunate to perform at a couple of bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl,” said NHS band director John Cain. “This parade opportunity, however, is unique. I am looking forward to my students being able to experience the big concert and fireworks show on the Washington Mall.”

The trip, however, will not be inexpensive, budgeted at about $1,000 for each student that makes the trip, which will last July 2-5, 2023. There are 75 members of the Northridge High School marching band.

“I knew this would be a financial burden on many of my students, so we created a fundraising committee who has worked tirelessly to help get us organized in our efforts,” Cain said.

So far, through donations and deposits paid by students, about $55,000 has been raised for the trip.

“We are trying to raise another $15,000 to ensure that every student has the opportunity to participate,” Cain said.

Band member and junior Murphy Branch said he’s pumped.

“This is going to be a great experience,” he told us. “It’s a huge honor to be selected. I can’t wait, getting to go on a trip with family is fun but it’s a little different getting to go with school friends and getting to represent Alabama and for such a good cause.”

The band held a fundraiser Saturday, April 1, at Christ Episcopal Church to help close that gap.

One other fundraiser the band is doing is selling ads for the program for their spring concert, if any local businesses are interested in purchasing an ad, Cain said.

To purchase an ad in the band’s spring concert program, contact the Northridge High School office.