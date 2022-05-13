Northridge girls soccer is going to State Finals

By WVUA 23 Sports reporter Drew Pavan

Thursday afternoon at Northridge High School, the girls soccer team received a nice send off for the Alabama High School Athletic Association 6A Final Four. Friday morning, Northridge came out strong against St. Paul’s Episcopal School, winning 4-0 and advancing to the 6A State Finals Saturday morning against Homewood High School.

Northridge has earned a trip to the state semifinals four times in the last seven years.

This morning’s 6A match-up was a rematch of last year’s semifinal, in which St. Paul was able to edge out Northridge in a close 3-2 victory, that lead St. Paul to a 6A state title.

This is the first trip for the Jaguars to the state finals since 2016.