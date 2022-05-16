Northridge girls soccer falls in Class 6A Championship

It was not the finish that Northridge soccer was hoping for.

On Saturday afternoon in Huntsville, the Jaguars fell to Homewood, 4-0 in the girls Class 6A Championship game.

Homewood jumped out quick in the title match, scoring two goals in the opening six minutes. At the 2:37 mark, the Patriots Mary Siena McBride scored off a corner kick that seemed to be placed perfectly, just out of the reach of Northridge goal-keeper. Teammate Maddie Massie added Homewood’s second goal just three minutes later.

Massie added two more goals in the second half to help Homewood close out the win.

The Northridge program has now finished as ‘runner-up’ in Class 6A twice. The Jags also finished second in 2016.