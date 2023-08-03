Northridge football looks to build its brand and culture

Northridge held its first practice in padded practice of fall camp on Wednesday.

The Jaguars had a workout in helmets and shoulder pads. The team is building up to Friday, when it will cap-off the first week of practice with a scrimmage.

“You play too quick; you have to have all the moving parts (in order). We are going in motion,” said Northridge head coach Ryan Lolley. “In a couple of weeks, it will be a game week so we have to prep our guys for what it is going to be like.

“Now is the toughest time of the season when you go five days in a row. You never do that during the season. You have to get them to the end of the week and have them something to look forward to.”

High School practice No. 3: @NHSJagFootball. Jaguars HC Ryan Lolley likes his team’s talent: “we’ve got some really great players. I’m excited about them” @garyharris_wvua @wvua23 @WVUA23Sports pic.twitter.com/nSodRfX2L7 — Stu McCann (@stu_mccann) August 1, 2023

Last season, Northridge won seven of its final eight regular season games to reach the playoffs in Class 6A. Much of that group returns in 2023. Lolley loves the talent on the roster, but this team’s destiny will be defined with their maturity and focus.

“There are high schools in Alabama, there are so many that are old and have some great traditions that are awesome,” Lolley said. “We have a few great traditions here, but we also get to be the ones to impact and create tradition as well and having the responsibility of doing it the right way and setting the standard of what we want Northridge football to look like and be. We are excited about making our brand special and that means showing up and doing the work every single day and doing what you’re supposed to be doing when you’re supposed to be doing it.”

Northridge kicks off the season with a home game against Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 25.