Northport’s new mayor to be sworn in Jan. 3

Northport’s next mayor Dr. John Hinton, who represents District 3 for the Northport City Council, will be sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3. The swearing in ceremony will take place at noon at Northport City Hall.

“I just want to serve the city,” Hinton said. “The city has been good. We have lived here for 40 years. I would just like to see the city continue to move forward and hope I can be part of the process,” Hinton said in a previous interview.

Dr. Hinton is currently serving as City Council President Pro Tempore. Hinton replaces outgoing mayor Bobby Herndon who resigned from office Nov. 7. Herndon said he would stay on as mayor until Dec. 31.

Councilman Hinton was appointed to the city council in January 2019 after filling the vacancy of Rodney Sullivan. He was elected to the city council in Oct. of 2020.