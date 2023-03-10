Northport water park could be ready as soon as next year

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

Northport’s proposed water park is sliding toward concrete plans with a potential opening date as soon as next summer.

This week, the city showcased its design for the water park, which will be located on McFarland Boulevard next to the building housing Tractor Supply Company and Big Lots.

The new rendering shows a wave-pool, lazy river and several water slides alongside a concession area and room for food trucks.

“I think we have a really good plan,” said City Council President Jeff Hogg, who’s been at the forefront of the water park plans. “Right now we’re still very preliminary, but we think with the first rendering that we have we can make this into something that is not only great for our city but great for West Alabama as well.”

The park will be located on 11 acres and will cost an estimated $18 million. Construction is expected to begin this fall. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it’ll be ready for guests as soon as May 2024.

Ticket prices have yet to be decided.