Northport takes next steps in adventure park development

WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

The city of Northport continues to move forward on its plans for a major adventure park. On Monday, the Northport City Council OK’d a planned contract with Dirt Coaster, a group that will design the future park’s mountain bike trails.

Northport City Engineer Tera Tubbs said this is one of many steps in a long process.

“The first phase that has been funded will focus on building a parking lot and some mountain bike trails so we can start getting some use out there,” Tubbs said. “Another phase would be adding water and sewer out there before we can start adding cabins and a retreat center and so forth, but it will be a multi-phase process. This is just starting our first phase.”

A master plan for the adventure park was approved by the council several months ago. Once completed, park amenities will include cabins, a small lake, mountain bike and hiking paths, zip lines and a retreat center. Northport purchased the park land in October.

