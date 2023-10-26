Northport seeking grand marshal, participant applicants for Veterans Day parade

The city of Northport needs your help finding a distinguished veteran who can serve as grand marshal for its Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11.

Applications for parade grand marshal and parade participants have been extended through Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., said Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb.

“(For grand marshal), we want to know what distinguishes them in their service,” Webb said.

The parade, in its second year, begins at 8:30 a.m. and will travel along Main Avenue in historic downtown Northport, with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa County High School Memorial, 2200 24th St.

If you’re interested in a grand marshal or parade participant application, you can learn more or apply right here.