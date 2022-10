Northport retirees getting one-time bonus

Employees who retired from the city of Northport will soon see a one-time bonus on their retirement checks.

Northport City Council recently approved the one-time bonus for retirees, which is coming from $82,000 given to the city by the state.

According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama, members with 25 years of service will get a one-time $600 bonus. Members with 30 years will get $720.