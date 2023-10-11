Northport residents address zoning concerns surrounding potential new water park

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

Controversy is nothing new to Northport residents, and one of the current up-for-debate issues is the location of a future water park.



On Tuesday, residents from Shirley Farms, Buckhead and surrounding areas packed the Northport City Council chambers in opposition of a request to rezone about 55 acres near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Harper Road East. That’s the area next to Tractor Supply Co. and Big Lots, behind Taco Casa and Zaxby’s.

That area is poised to become Northport’s new water park, featuring a wave pool, lazy river and slides, but neighbors say they’re worried the park would impact their property values.

“We were opposed to any kind of development that would be detrimental to the neighborhood, to our property values, especially commercial,” said Richard Daniels, who represents the Shirley Farms Homeowners Association. “The only thing we would accept would be sub-divided single family type residents like we have in our neighborhood.”



University Beach LLC is making the rezoning request.



Residents at Tuesday’s meeting said they’re hopeful Northport City Council representatives will support their concerns for the proposed zoning project.