Northport Police hosting annual Teen Academy in June

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Mason Smith

Teenagers interested in a future career in law enforcement have a chance next month to get a hands-on look at what it takes to be a police officer.

The Northport Police Department is hosting its Teen Academy June 20 through June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a free opportunity for teens ages 13 to 17, and offers a chance to learn about law enforcement through interactive activities including online safety, fingerprinting, dispatch and crime scene investigation.

Attendees will also go on field trips during the event, and lunch will be provided.

Applications are due June 1. For more information, email Haley Abbett at habbett@cityofnorthport.org for an application or click here to view NPD’s post about the academy on Facebook.