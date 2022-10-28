Northport Police Department hosts annual Fall Festival

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Gracie Johnson

NORTHPORT – The Northport Police Department invited the community to come to Kentuck Park on Thursday afternoon dressed in their best Halloween costumes for the city’s annual Fall Festival.

This was their first year back hosting the festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local vendors were set up passing out candy, playing games with children, and even taking them on hay rides around the park.

While the event was hosted to have some fun with their community, Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter took the time to share the importance of Halloween safety, even for those who may not be trick or treating this year.

“We want people to pay attention when they are driving, keep their headlights on, maybe earlier in the day as it starts to get dusky dark, and lose the distractions and pay attention and let’s try to keep our kids safe,” said Carpenter.

For those who are planning to trick or treat, he suggests you always go in groups accompanied by an adult, try to wear reflective accessories, and make sure to check your candy for safety before you eat it.

