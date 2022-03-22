Northport offers update on school system creation

The city of Northport is still studying whether or not it’s feasible to splinter off from the Tuscaloosa County School System and develop its own public schools system.

On Monday, Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb confirmed Criterion Consulting, LLC will continue the city’s due diligence studies on creating its own school system.

Webb told the committee a decision has not yet been made on whether the city will move forward with its school system plans.

The study will provide additional information on potential costs for creating the system, what facilities will need repairs or should be rebuilt entirely, and how they’ll be moving forward.

“There are no decisions,” Webb said. “Tt was just an update on the fact that I have met with Criterion Consulting and discussed items that need to be accomplished and information needed from the study for consideration.”