Northport mobile home community fed up with flooding

By WVUA 23 News Reporter A’Leeyah Ponder

Every time it rains residents living in Northport’s Willowbrook Trailer Park worry their homes will once again wind up flooded or inaccessible, as the area has been the site of constant floor-related issues for years.

As Tuesday’s severe weather caused major flooding around West Alabama, Willbrook was no exception, leaving the community’s possessions once again underwater.

Major flooding in June 2021 left residents weary of the rain and what it’s capable of, but moving elsewhere is a tall order.

“Whenever the rain gets to pouring it’s a panic,” said Willowbrook Trailer Park resident Joann Carpenter.

Carpenter said being stuck in the flooding is a frightening experience, especially because she has young children. They’re stuck, though, because moving isn’t financially feasible.

Roychester Hall, who also lives in Willowbrook, said the flooding happens every time it rains. But Tuesday’s incident was even worse than usual.

“(Tuesday) night was a scary thing,” said Hall. “You can’t leave when it rains, so there’s no way out and just one way in.”

It takes just 10 to 20 minutes of heavy rainfall to turn the community into a flood zone, Hall said, and he’s looking at finding someplace else to live.

“It’s not good at all,” he said. The next step is going out, that’s why I wasn’t complaining about it.” said Hall. “You can’t fault the city. You can’t fault the landlord. It’s just the property.”