Northport mayor Bobby Herndon resigns

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned from his position during Monday’s Northport City Council Meeting. The motion to accept the resignation was made by Councilman Woodrow Wilson. It was seconded by Dr. John Hinton, who represents district 3.

Herndon’s resignation comes after the mayor petitioned the council to have 28th Street renamed as Benevolent Way. Herndon’s business, Herndon, Hicks and Associates, is located at the corner of 28th Street and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard.

“I was trying to honor the people of Northport for their help responding to disaster relief efforts,” Herndon told WVUA 23 after the meeting. Herndon said he resigned because he does not feel supported by the council.

Herndon’s resignation goes into effect Dec. 31.