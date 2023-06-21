Northport man killed in late Tuesday Winston County wreck

fatal crash

A 50-year-old man from Northport died late Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Winston County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The wreck happened around 11:50 p.m. on Alabama Highway 13 near the 259-mile marker, about 5 miles north of Lynn in Winston County.

Paul T. Gonnering, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving ran off the road and into an embankment. Gonnering, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.