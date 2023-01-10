Northport is looking for a new District 3 Council Member

Interested in city government and live in Northport’s District 3? Now’s your chance, as there’s a vacancy in that seat after John Hinton took over the mayor’s spot.

Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s last day was Dec. 31 after he unexpectedly resigned in November. At the time, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg was in line to succeed Herndon, but Hogg stepped aside because he did not want to be mayor. As the then-Council President Pro Tem, Hinton rose to the presidential position and on Jan. 1 became mayor.

Hogg is back in his former spot as Council President and District 1 Council Member Christy Bobo is now serving as president pro tem.

With District 3’s seat empty, applications are open for the spot through Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. If you’re interested in the position, you can send the city your resume and cover letter. You also must be a registered voter in Northport’s District 3.

If you get the job, you’ll be filling in for the rest of Hinton’s term. If you want another term, you’ll have to run for it in 2025.