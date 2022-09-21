Northport increases rates for water, sewer, garbage

NORTHPORT – the Northport City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year general fund and the water and sewer fund’s operational budget on Monday, Sept. 19. The city also approved an ordinance to increase water, sewer and garbage rates for Northport residents.

There will be an additional $1.50 administrative fee in place for water and sewer. Base fees for garbage service will increase by $4.50 a month for residential service and $10 a month for commercial service.

Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb said the increase ensures the city can still provide the same services alongside recycling at no charge for city residents.

The city passed the general fund budget of just more than $41.4 million and the water and sewer operational budget of $11 million.

The increased rates will take effect Jan. 1.