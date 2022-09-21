Northport hands over $30K to Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s office

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

NORTHPORT -The city of Northport is helping the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office with the thing it needs most: Funding.

On Monday, the Northport City Council presented U.S. District Attorney Hays Webb with a $30,000 check. Webb said that money will be used to recruit and hire more attorneys so the DA’s office can handle an increased workload.

Webb said he’s thankful Northport is supporting public safety efforts.

“I’m honored to have the support of a local municipality,” Webb said. “I’m glad the city of Northport decided to invest in public safety. We’re very grateful for that.”

Webb said he’s also requested $200,000 from the city of Tuscaloosa.