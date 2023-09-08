Northport gets second chance to voice concerns with District 3’s Wiggins

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Josie Malave

District 3 Northport City Council Member Karl Wiggins held his second community meeting since being sworn in to city council in April. About two dozen people attended the meeting held Tuesday night at Faucett-Vestavia Elementary School. During the meeting, Wiggins updated his district on the current McFarland Blvd project, which is well under way. He also updated residents on other road projects within his district and addressed concerns regarding current and future construction projects.

The majority of questions were centered around the Northport Community Center, which has been at the center of a debate with city council for the last few months. In a previous meeting, some council members voted in favor of seeking potential buyers for the lot where the community center now sits and a nearby city park.

While at the meeting, Wiggins said he was excited to share some upcoming with the public.

“There’s something that we’re doing that I think is very exciting. We’re not quite ready to share them but hopefully at least some of the things we are doing that I am really excited and happy about we’re about to share in the next few weeks,” Wiggins said.

There’s no word yet on exactly what Wiggins was referencing.

