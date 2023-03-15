Northport gets first hotel and Starbucks

A Courtyard by Marriott is now open for business in Northport. It’s the first and only hotel within the city limits. The hotel is located at 700 Bridge Ave, east of the Hugh Thomas Bridge off Highway 69. The hotel is part of a larger revitalization project near downtown around the Black Warrior River.

Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg said this new business will bring an economic boost to the city.

“This is the catalyst and stepping stone for what’s about to come to Northport. This area has really transformed itself in the last couple of years . We see this as an opportunity for many other businesses and other people to see the growth in this area,” Hogg said.

The hotel’s regional director Jeet Patel said the staff is excited to be a part of Northport’s success story.

“This hotel has been about two years in the making. This Courtyard by Marriott is the newest prototype. We are eager to be here in the city of Northport and to grow with the community and develop our business,” said Patel.

The hotel has many upgraded features. One is already generating buzz in the community.

“One of the best things I think the hotel is bringing to Northport is definitely a Starbucks. I’m excited about that. That’s my favorite place to go before meetings,” said Northport District 1 Councilwoman Christy Bobo.

The $15 million hotel broke ground in August of 2020. It also features an outside sitting area with a fireplace, a bistro restaurant, and full bar.

-kn