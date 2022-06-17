Northport firefighters beat the heat with cool technology

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

Firefighters in Northport have “cool” technology that protects them from the summer heat when they head out on calls.

Armored up with equipment that weighs between 45 and 77 pounds, firefighters with Northport Fire Rescue now wear cooling vests to beat the summer heat.

Roger Potter with the department said the vests pump in ice-cold water to help firefighters recover.

“If a firefighter is showing some type of heat emergency, we’ll take all the turnout gear, all the heavy clothing, everything off of them. First thing we’re going to do is bring them out of that environment and put them in one of our rescue trucks or rehab vehicles and start cooling them off.”

But firefighters aren’t the only people that need relief from soaring temperatures.

With that in mind, Potter offered a few tips to keep people safe as more and more activities head outdoors this summer.

“The best advice right now is to drink plenty of fluid. Even if you think you’ve had enough fluid, drink more fluid. And don’t stay in the sun too long. Find a shade tree or something like that,” he advised.

For those planning to barbecue and grill, he recommended they cook 10 to 15 feet away from buildings and have some kind of extinguisher on hand in case of emergencies.

