Northport Fire Rescue seeking applicants

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Chaney Scott

It’s not just a career. It’s a calling, said Roger Potter, Battalion Chief of Northport Fire Rescue. He’s coming up on 25 years as a Northport firefighter.

“You’ve got to really want to get out there and help,” Potter said. “It’s not one of those things where ‘Well, I don’t know what else I want to do so I’ll try the fire service.’ To have a good career and make a change in somebody’s life, in your brothers’ lives that you’re working with, it’s got to be something you want to do. You have to actually want it in your heart and willing to sacrifice and do everything it takes to be one.”

If you’re interesting in heeding that calling, you can fill out an application with the city of Northport and get onto the department’s application bank.

Northport Fire Rescue takes applications once or twice a year to refresh its hiring bank. When a firefighter leaves NFR, they use the hiring bank to kickstart finding a new one. Having applications already in speeds up the hiring process, said Potter.

“Once I was the age you could apply in the fire service, I applied. I applied to Northport and Tuscaloosa, and Northport contacted me first,” Potter said.

Once you turn in your application, you’ll sit for a written test. If you’re not already certified as a Firefighter I/II, you must also complete a Candidate Physical Ability Test and an interview with the Civil Service Board.

Applicants must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED. Starting pay is about $50,000 a year alongside benefits including retirement plan, vacation and sick leave and health insurance.

If you’re interested in learning more about the job, click right here.

There are currently 76 firefighters in Northport. Potter said the NFR team is out in the community every day, and they’re doing a lot more than fighting fires.

“It was something I always wanted to do. When I was a kid, I’d see them coming up the road with the lights and sirens and I guess I never grew out of it,” said Potter.