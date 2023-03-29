Northport (finally) has a new District 3 Council Member

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today appointed Karl Wiggins to the open Northport City Council District 3 seat.

The move ends a monthslong wait for an appointment after former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned from office Dec. 31 and former District 3 Council Member John Hinton took the mayor’s seat Jan. 1.

According to Alabama law, Northport had 60 days after the seat opened to appoint someone. If no one was appointed after 60 days, Ivey would be required to step in and had 30 days to appoint someone herself.

Ivey was tasked with making the appointment in February after the Northport City Council could not come to a consensus on an appointment. Northport city leaders requested a response by March 27, but Ivey made the appointment March 29.

She chose Wiggins among a trio of candidates that also included Jason Barksdale and Kevin Pate. Wiggins is a vice president of information technology at local publisher Randall-Reilly.

His appointment is effective immediately.

