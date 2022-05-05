Northport Elementary gets firsthand look at how city runs

Almost 200 students from Northport Elementary School visited Northport City Hall on Wednesday, getting a first-hand look at how the city works.

Northport Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Jason Norris said showcasing what they do is one of the best parts of the job.

“The kids get to see what we do and get to look at the different pieces of equipment and see how we operate,” Norris said. “It’s always fun for the kids and us as firefighters here at Northport. We love it when the kids come out here, we love getting out into the community, we love serving the community and it just makes our day when the kids come to see us.”

This event had many hands-on activities for all the students to enjoy.