Northport Elementary celebrates opening of life skills learning lab

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

Students and staff at Northport Elementary School opened the doors of a new addition on Thursday.

The Wildcat Wonderlab is a playroom where students can learn life skills and have plenty of fun at the same time. The new lab will teach the students how to interact with each other in real life scenarios away from school. Some of the activities include grocery shopping and working in construction areas.

“We really hope they come in and have fun and learn while they have fun. We hope that this is a way for them to interact with one another in real life scenarios and real-life dramatic play areas, so that they know how to interact with one another when they are not in school or when they are not with their classmates,” said Northport Elementary Principal Jaime Pate.

Students will have access to the Wonderlab every other week. The lab was funded by a $25,000 grant provided by the city of Northport.