Northport discusses medical marijuana dispensaries

NORTHPORT – The Northport City Council is moving forward with an ordinance authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries within city limits once medical marijuana is up and running in the state.

Every council member was on board for further discussions.

District 5 Council Member Jeff Hogg said it’s about ensuring residents have access to medical treatment.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said he is on board with bringing medical cannabis to the city as long all rules and regulations are followed.

“People across the country are doing it and it’s not pot smoking,” Herndon said. “It is a drug store. Doctors prescribe medical cannabis for different reasons.”

City leaders are revisiting the matter with more discussions Nov. 7.

–LS–**-**