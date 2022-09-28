Northport community supports local talent

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

NORTHPORT -The city of Northport threw its support behind local vendors and student musicians on Tuesday with the first-ever Wildcat Bash at Christ Harbor Church.

Country singer Jackson Chase and Tuscaloosa’s Got Talent winners Caroline Gibson and Matt McCraken took the stage to perform in front of the crowd.

Chase said he’s hoping to gain even more notice in his hometown.

“I’ve had good exposure in Northport,” Chase said. “They have all been behind me for my music career and hopefully I’ll get some more people behind me because it is great to have your hometown behind you and support you.”

And the Northport community was happy to support local talent.

“I think it gives them encouragement, that people are hearing them and people do want to listen to them. It’s hard to perform in front of people, so I think it is better, especially with people your age, and connect with them,” said Landon Wyatt.

Those who attended experienced the music and food and were also able to enjoy time with their family and friends.