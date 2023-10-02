Northport community center holds final dance

Bama Bates and her husband leaving the community center

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Mckenzie Monk

The Northport Community Center has been a source of joy for the residents of Northport for decades.

It has been the location for birthdays, dances and even weddings throughout the years. On Friday, it hosted something a little less joyful.

Line dancers around Northport gathered at the center to celebrate and commemorate their last dance there.

“My granddaughter’s birthday was here. A lot of family reunions are here, and high school reunions are here, all kinds of things,” said Debbie Benson, a resident of Northport.

Other residents are expressing sorrow at the news.

“It means a lot to the people that live around here, and even people that live out of town, like me,” said Bama Bates, who’s been active at the community center since the 1980s. “It means a lot to us to have a place to go. We love this building.”

Bates said she met her husband at the community center 15 years ago and they have been attending the community dances ever since. Community members are making efforts to keep the community center around by having fundraisers and making petitions. Residents of Northport and lovers of the community center are hoping that the community center will be saved, and Bama is hoping that this isn’t her last time leaving.