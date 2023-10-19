Northport comic book shop hosting mini convention event Nov. 4

Treasure Quest Comic book store

By WVUA23 digital reporter Josie Wahl

Comic and anime fans around West Alabama, you might wanna head to Northport Nov. 4. Treasure Quest, located in the historic downtown area behind Billy’s Grill, is hosting its first ever mini comic con.

The outdoor event is happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courtyard next to the comics shop, and admission is free.

Shop owner Michael Chaudhuri said he’ll be showcasing the store’s selection of comics, games, collectable toys, cards and more, and he’s encouraging attendees to cosplay and show their fandom love.

Special guest Joseph Rossomanno, creator of the newly released “The Consortium Arcanum” comic, will be in attendance.

While Birmingham is host to several conventions for varying nerdy fandoms throughout the year, Tuscaloosa’s offerings are much more limited. That’s something Chaudhuri is looking to hopefully change in the future.

“It is going to be small. We thought we would see if there’s a lot of interest,” Chaudhuri said “A bunch of us wanted to put together an event to celebrate ‘geek’ culture in the area. We love football, but our community is about much more.”

A cosplay contest begins at 1 p.m., with prizes available for winners. If there’s rain scheduled on the day of the event, a makeup event will happen the next Saturday.

Mini Comic Con at Treasure Comics