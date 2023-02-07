Northport buys land next to Kentuck Park, plans sports complex

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Savannah Denton

Kentuck Park in Northport is a step closer to becoming an even bigger city draw, as the Northport City Council on Monday approved the purchase of 40-plus acres of undeveloped land next to the park.

The unanimous vote has the city buying 40 acres located between Kentuck Park and Mills Creek from the Friends of Historic Northport for $240,000. The vote includes a future purchase of 7 more adjacent acres for $42,000 or the appraised value some time between Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2028.

Plans for the space, which will be called the Kentuck Sports Complex, include an outdoor amphitheater, sports fields including tennis courts, softball and baseball fields, pickle ball, volleyball and basketball courts.

Also coming to Northport? A future Adventure Park and Water Park. The Adventure Park is being built on Rose Boulevard in Northport while the Water Park will be on McFarland Boulevard near Tractor Supply Co. and Big Lots.

District 4 Northport City Council Member Jamie Dykes said these projects have been a long time coming.

“All three of these projects will be absolutely huge, probably the biggest thing to happen to the city of Northport,” Dykes said.

Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg said he hopes they’ll get started on all three as soon as they can.

“We would like to do all these things simultaneously to make the most out of our tourism aspect here in the city of Northport,” Hogg said.