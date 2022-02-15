Northport bakery has new name and owners, but same compassion

By WVUA 23 News Reporter A’Leeyah Ponder

Longtime Northport bakery Mary’s Cakes and Pastries may be gone after its owner retired to New Mexico, but its legacy lives on as former Mary’s employee takes the helm and looks to make a mark of her own.

Alley Cake Co., owned by Sarah Bullington, is now open. It’s in the same spot as Mary’s in historic downtown Northport, and they’re serving up plenty of sweet treats and delectable masterpieces.

Bullington said she hopes her creations can continue to inspire everyone who tries her baked goods.

“I hope that Alley Cakes brings to the community newer, fresher ideas about different ways to do cakes,” she said. “I have an art background. Art is in my blood. I really feel like doing cakes is an expression, an artistic outlet, because I’m basically painting things and sculpting things and molding things all out of edible art.”



Alley Cake Co. opened its doors to the community Tuesday, Feb. 8. Bullington said she’s is looking forward to offering plenty of desserts for holidays, birthdays, weddings, office and social events and more.

Alley Cake Co.’s hours of operations are as follows:

Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

For more information on Alley Cake Co. click right here. You can also check out the bakery’s delicious creations on their Instagram page.