Northport approves Juneteenth as holiday for city workers

Northport city workers are joining much of the country in 2024 with a paid Juneteenth holiday.

The city council approved the measure Monday; Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 but was not observed by Northport because leaders said the extra holiday wasn’t accounted for in the budget.

Distrct 2 Council Member Woodrow Washington, who encouraged the city to approve the measure, said it’s also about ensuring Northport workers get the same benefits as they would anywhere else.

“The holiday is very important to the African American community, but other than that we want to make sure our employees get all the benefits that other city, state and county employees are getting, ” Washington said.

This is the 12th paid holiday observed by the city of Northport.