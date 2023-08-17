Northport among cities approved for medical marijuana dispensary

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

Northport is among the few cities in Alabama that will eventually feature a location where patrons with a doctor’s permission can purchase medical marijuana.

The integrated facility is one of several in the state approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commision last week, and it’s owned by by TheraTrue, a national medical cannabis company. TheraTrue currently has dispensaries operating in Georgia and Virginia.

According to it’s website, the company has more than $50 million in funding commitments and is minority-owned.

An integrated facility allows for the cultivation, sale, transportation and processing of medical cannabis products. According to the AMCC, TheraTrue’s state facilities include a cultivating facility and processor in Demopolis and dispensary sites in Montgomery, Gadsden, Northport, Birmingham and Mobile.

The next-closest dispensary facility for West Alabamians are several sites in Birmingham and one in Demopolis. Check out the full list of new licensees and where they’re located right here.

Next steps for the AMCC include handing out licenses and approving physicians who will provide prescriptions for medical marijuana. Originally, it was estimated that dispensaries could be running in the state as soon as the end of the year, but that date is likely pushed back after several companies that were not awarded a license filed lawsuits against the AMCC.

You can check out a map of approved facilities right here.

