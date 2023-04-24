Nonprofits supporting victims of Dadeville mass shooting

Two local nonprofits are helping support families of the victims from the devastating Dadeville mass shooting earlier this month in which four people died and 32 others were injured.

The Central-West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross is providing hot meals and emotional support for families.

“First of all, let me express my condolences and prayers to the people of Dadeville,” said Central-West Chapter Executive Director Tomalisa Washington. “What happened there was an absolute tragedy. Of course the Red Cross always tries to make sure that we are able to serve people.”

Meanwhile, the Community Foundation of East Alabama is raising money for victims.

Foundation President Katie Whittelsey said the organization is doing what it can to make sure the victims and their families can recover or properly grieve. For those who want to donate to the cause, the the agency has a specific Caring for Dadeville page.

“This community is hurting,” Whittelsey said. “They are traumatized but they are strong. Their faith is what is holding them up. I think they are really working together and loving on each other.”

Investigators said in court documents filed Thursday that they believe five of the six charged were present at the party on April 15 and “discharged firearms into the crowd,” resulting in the deaths of four people.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, were arrested Tuesday. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn was arrested Wednesday. Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn were arrested Thursday.

Thursday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced a sixth arrest: a 15-year-old from Tuskegee.

Court records have not yet been released because of the person’s age.

All six face reckless murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

The Sweet 16 birthday, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when the shooting began. Investigators have not released a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.

The district attorney said the teens will be tried as adults, which is required by Alabama law when anyone 16 or older is charged with murder.

All the suspects are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail without bond with the exception of the 15-year-old, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

