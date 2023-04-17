Nonprofits scramble for help amid dearth of volunteers

The Associated Press

As pandemic-related government aid programs end and inflation rises, nonprofits of all kinds are looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers.

According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey, formal volunteer participation was 23.2%, a drop of 7% between 2019 and 2021.

That’s the largest decrease the survey has recorded since a version of it started in 2002. It’s reached the point where the lack of volunteers strains the safety net that nonprofits provide to many of society’s most vulnerable.

The largest drop between 2019 and 2021 in any state was Colorado at 16.1%. Hawaii, Wisconsin and Ohio also saw double-digit drops.

Utah also saw a 8.8% drop, but still has the highest rate of volunteering in the country.

