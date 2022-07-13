Nonprofits offering help for local homeless residents

Temporary Emergency Services is one of many nonprofits offering support to those who are homeless and others in need.

TES is located on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa, and they provide a wide variety of services including assistance with utility bills, clothing and food.

TES Executive Director Karen Thompson-Jackson said there are unique challenges associated with helping people who don’t have a permanent home.

“Some of the challenges are just the basic needs of putting hands on the individuals and making sure they are ready to receive the services, because with any organization there are going to be rules and regulations you have to follow,” Thompson-Jackson said.

The organization can help those who want it, she said, including helping find jobs.

Temporary Emergency Services is always in need of community support. They accept donations including canned goods, can openers, bath towels and other toiletries, and have a thift store that also accepts donations. You can learn more about donating right here, and if you’re interested in donating your time you can learn more right here.

If you’re in need of assistance, the United Way of West Alabama’s 211 Service is an excellent starting point.