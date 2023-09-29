Nonprofits looking for money? West Alabama Food and Wine Festival looking for nonprofits that need money

The West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is looking for nonprofits in west and central Alabama deserving of the proceeds from next year’s event.

In 2023, the festival moved to downtown Northport and raised a record $40,000 for the West Alabama Food Bank. Now, the board is branching out and searching for multiple beneficiaries for next year’s event.

“Choosing multiple beneficiaries this year within our nonprofit fundraising efforts is a powerful way to spread hope, impact lives, and create a ripple effect of positive change,” said festival co-chair Debbie Puckett in a statement. “By diversifying our support, we can amplify our collective impact and serve a broader range of individuals and communities in need.”

The festival has partnered with the West Alabama Food Bank for the past two years, and have in the past worked with the Central-West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross. Since 2013, it’s raised more than $150,000 for nonprofits around West Alabama.

“The work these local nonprofits do in the West Alabama communities they serve help so many people,” said former festival co-chair Amy Martin, who is director of creative services and programming for WVUA 23. “We love that it has become an established event in West Alabama, and we will always partner with local nonprofits for this fundraiser.”

If you’re a nonprofit interested in applying, you can do so right here. Application deadline is Nov. 1, and chosen applicants will be notified by Nov. 10.