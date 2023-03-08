Nonprofit taking ‘Baby Steps’ to support pregnant students

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

Baby Steps, a nonprofit organization supporting college-aged parents, is coming to the University of Alabama this fall.

Baby Steps Bama is in the fundraising stage of their launch, and the organization’s goal is buying a house in downtown Tuscaloosa where student mothers can support their babies and work on getting a college degree.

“One of my favorite things about Baby Steps is that it truly takes a whole community to support our efforts,” said UA Campus Planner Mary Caillouet. “What we’re doing now is looking for that community and asking each of those individuals, ‘how do you want to be a part of this?’ ”

Baby Steps was started at Auburn University five years ago after current Director of Operations Kaitlyn Willing experienced her own unplanned pregnancy. Auburn’s Baby Steps has served nearly 100 students, and organizers of the UA group said they’re hoping they can do just as much good in Tuscaloosa.

“The support that we offer is anywhere from grocery assistance to childcare, to counseling for the moms to classes on practicals on how to be a better parent,” said Caillouet.

Caillouet said they hope to officially open in November after raising a year’s worth of operating funds so they can buy and furnish a home and baby boutique.

