Noah Clowney declares for NBA draft after one year with Alabama

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

South Carolina native Noah Clowney has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after one season with Alabama basketball. After playing a key role in Alabama’s “Sweet 16″ run in the NCAA tournament, the 6-foot-10, 210 pound Clowney is interested in taking his talents to the next level.

“Ever since I could pick up a basketball, playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine,” Clowney said in a post on Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Oats, all the coaches, trainers and basketball staff for preparing me every day to be great and challenging me to be the best version of myself.”

Clowney is testing the NBA draft waters. He does have the option to withdraw his name from the draft pool and return to Alabama by May 31.

Multiple mock drafts have Clowney being taken in either the late first round or early second.

Earning the nickname “Stretch”, Clowney averaged 9.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 28.3% from behind the three-point arc. He was selected to the All-SEC Freshman team along with teammate Brandon Miller.

According to various scouting reports, NBA teams are looking at Clowney as a potential project that has a great frame and feel for the game. He will likely need to develop his shooting more, from both three point range as well as the free throw line (64.9%).