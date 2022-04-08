NOAA awards largest grant in history to University of Alabama

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded $360 million to the University of Alabama.

The funds will go toward national water research at the Alabama Water Institute that will improve the ability to predict water hazards and manage resources.

The University is joining the institute for research to operations in hydrology, which includes 14 universities across the nation.

Alabama Water Insititute Executive Director Scott Rayder said he hopes the funds will improve weather safety and readiness.

“We will be good stewards of the public trust as we take this research and drive it into operations to protect lives,” said Rayder. “I want to add that one of NOAA’s missionaries is to create a weather-ready nation. Floods are dangerous and I think that’s one of the areas we’re going to work on.”