No one injured in Tuesday Northport mobile home fire

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

A neighbor’s quick thinking saved the lives of two dogs stuck in a mobile home fire Tuesday in Tuscaloosa.

The home, located in Brookstone Estates across from Sokol Park, caught fire around noon Tuesday. Fire investigators say the fire began in the back of the home, and preliminary findings suggest the cause was electrical.

While no one was home at the time of the blaze, the homeowner’s two dogs were trapped inside. But a neighbor noticed the budding blaze in time.

“I’m just enjoying my cigarette and I keep smelling smoke in the air,” said neighbor Tristan Hallman. “I finally look over and I see smoke coming over from the trailer.”

Hallman said when he walked over to take a better look, he saw the home’s paneling was melted and smoke was billowing out the windows.

“I gave my neighbor a call to get in contact with the person who owns the trailer, then immediately called Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue,” he said.

Hallman’s call ensured TFD had time to extinguish the fire and save the rest of the home. And the dogs.

Rescue crews said if it weren’t for Hallman, the damage would have been much more severe.

“I have some good neighbors,” said homeowner Shawn Williams. “Everybody loves them around here, and I love them. I’m very grateful to God they look out for me.”