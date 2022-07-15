No one hurt after small plane makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa County

The pilot of a small plane is OK after making an emergency landing in a field off Sanders Ferry Road in Fosters this morning.

While heading toward the Tuscaloosa National Airport around 10:20 a.m., the pilot’s Cessna 150 lost power at low altitude. The two-seater plane clipped a guide wire of a power pole and caused minor damage to one of the wings, but the pilot was able to land safely at the field.

Alabama Power technicians are already working on repairing the wire, and no service was interrupted.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tuscaloosa Police Department officers and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue all responded.

TPD’s Air 1 helicopter and TCSO’s drone operators helped those on the ground locate the emergency landing site.

The pilot, a 46-year-old woman who lives in Hoover, was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the follow-up investigation.