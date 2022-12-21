“No Bill” returned in crash that killed three people

A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned a “No Bill” Friday, Dec. 16 in the case involving a crash in Cottondale that killed three people.

34-year-old Braxton Connell faced three counts of criminally negligent homicide but the grand jury’s decision means the charges were dropped. Braxton was able to leave the courthouse a free man.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said the grand jury didn’t feel there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

“We are first and foremost going to respect our system of law. Period. We are not going to go back and represent a case because we don’t like a result. That said, if there is additional evidence, and significant new evidence then, in this case as in another, we would absolutely positively represent it to the grand jury,” Webb said.

Friday’s outcome was in connection to a 2021 crash that killed 40-year-old Marty Green, 35-year-old Mary Hagadorn, and 35-year-old Ashley Stewart. All three were in the same vehicle.

“I miss everything about her. Every day is worse than the one before,” Shelia Stewart said on the one year anniversary of her daughter Ashley’s death.

Authorities charged the driver of the other car, 34-year-old Braxton Connell. Court records filed in October of this year revealed Connell was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the vehicle head-on.

“He took three lives… parents, brothers, sisters. He took them away from us,” Tanya Boyd said back in October after 34-year-old Connell was charged in her brother Marty Green’s death.

Connell was charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Webb said unless new evidence is discovered, Connell will not stand trial for these deaths.