Alabama freshman scored Brandon Miller had 19 points and No. 7 Crimson Tide overpowered Kentucky 78-52. The 26-point margin of victory is the largest by Alabama over UK in the modern era.

Miller did not have to carry the scoring load by himself. Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears scored 16 points, with 13 points coming in the second half to help Alabama stay in control. The Tide’s Jahvon Quinerly scored 12 points off the bench.

Alabama held Kentucky to just 29% shooting from the floor.

“Can’t say enough about our guys, how hard they played on defense, how locked into the scouting report they were,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “I thought Sears was unbelievable. He got in there and made a bunch of tough plays, rebounds. I thought Charles (Bediako) was great on (Oscar) Tshiebwe. And Kentucky’s gonna be alright. They had a bad shooting night. They didn’t shoot it well. Our guys did a good job defensively on them.”

The Wildcats struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 24 first-half points.

Alabama improves to 3-0 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide’s next game is Wednesday at No. 13 Arkansas. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and TV coverage will be on ESPN2.